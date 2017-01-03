Venezuela's Maduro hikes minimum wage for fifth time in a year

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks next to children toys during his weekly broadcast ''En contacto con Maduro'' at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela December 18, 2016. Miraflores Palace/Handout via Venezuela's socialist President Nicolas Maduro announced on Sunday a 50 percent hike in the minimum wage and pensions, the fifth increase over the last year, to help shield workers from the world's highest inflation rate.

