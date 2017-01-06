Venezuela's Last Bastion of 'Chavistas'

Despite Venezuela's economic crisis and growing public discontent with President Nicolas Maduro, support for the socialist ideal is alive on the streets of this capital city. Socialist supporters, also known as "Chavistas," embrace the ideas and programs of Hugo ChA vez, the late former president who implemented a socialist program that nationalized various industries and expanded access to food, health care, housing and education to the country's poor.

