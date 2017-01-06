Venezuela's Last Bastion of 'Chavistas'
Despite Venezuela's economic crisis and growing public discontent with President Nicolas Maduro, support for the socialist ideal is alive on the streets of this capital city. Socialist supporters, also known as "Chavistas," embrace the ideas and programs of Hugo ChA vez, the late former president who implemented a socialist program that nationalized various industries and expanded access to food, health care, housing and education to the country's poor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15)
|5 hr
|Cherokeepato
|3
|FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14)
|Dec 7
|mextex
|3
|MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16)
|Dec '16
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|4
|Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Cherokeelatortillera
|2
|Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ...
|Aug '16
|Wildchild
|2
|Bribery scandal darkens South American unity co... (May '10)
|Feb '16
|same goes up here
|2
|U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15)
|Feb '16
|embellished
|9
