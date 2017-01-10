Venezuelan supreme court says lawmake...

Venezuelan supreme court says lawmakers get no power to impeach president

Venezuela's Supreme Court of Justice on Monday said opposition legislators do not have the power to impeach the president, in accordance with the country's constitution. The remarks came after the National Assembly, where the opposition holds the majority of seats, on Monday approved a resolution declaring that President Nicolas Maduro had "abandoned his post" and failed to perform the basic duties of governing the country.

