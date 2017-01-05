Venezuelan basketball star, reggeaton...

Venezuelan basketball star, reggeaton singer confirms son kidnapped

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: UPI

Juan Manaure, a Venezuelan basketball star and singer, has confirmed his son Derek has been kidnapped, adding that talk of the young boy's death is "just a rumor." On Twitter, Manaure said that he puts Derek's fate "in the hands of God, trusting that soon you will be by my side because I have my faith that God guards and protects you from all harm."

Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14) Dec 7 mextex 3
News MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16) Dec 5 WE JUST DONT CARE 4
News Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16) Dec '16 Cherokeelatortillera 2
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... Aug '16 Wildchild 2
News Bribery scandal darkens South American unity co... (May '10) Feb '16 same goes up here 2
News U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15) Feb '16 embellished 9
News White House sanctions Venezuela for rights abus... (Apr '15) Feb '16 langham science d... 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. North Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,668 • Total comments across all topics: 277,633,540

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC