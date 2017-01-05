Venezuelan basketball star, reggeaton singer confirms son kidnapped
Juan Manaure, a Venezuelan basketball star and singer, has confirmed his son Derek has been kidnapped, adding that talk of the young boy's death is "just a rumor." On Twitter, Manaure said that he puts Derek's fate "in the hands of God, trusting that soon you will be by my side because I have my faith that God guards and protects you from all harm."
Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14)
|Dec 7
|mextex
|3
|MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16)
|Dec 5
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|4
|Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Cherokeelatortillera
|2
|Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ...
|Aug '16
|Wildchild
|2
|Bribery scandal darkens South American unity co... (May '10)
|Feb '16
|same goes up here
|2
|U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15)
|Feb '16
|embellished
|9
|White House sanctions Venezuela for rights abus... (Apr '15)
|Feb '16
|langham science d...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC