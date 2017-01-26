Venezuelaa s crisis threatens thousan...

Venezuelaa s crisis threatens thousands of lives, archbishop says

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Catholic World News

The continuing economic crisis and political stalemate in Venezuela is costing thousands of lives, says Archbishop Ubaldo Ramon Santana Sequera of Maracaibo. "I don't see why our people have to suffer so much," the archbishop lamented, pointing to the rapid spread of malnutrition, especially among children, and the shortages of many medicines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Catholic World News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15) Jan 6 Cherokeepato 3
News FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14) Dec '16 mextex 3
News MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16) Dec '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 4
News Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16) Dec '16 Cherokeelatortillera 2
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... Aug '16 Wildchild 2
News Bribery scandal darkens South American unity co... (May '10) Feb '16 same goes up here 2
News U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15) Feb '16 embellished 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,922 • Total comments across all topics: 278,315,789

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC