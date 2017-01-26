Venezuelaa s crisis threatens thousands of lives, archbishop says
The continuing economic crisis and political stalemate in Venezuela is costing thousands of lives, says Archbishop Ubaldo Ramon Santana Sequera of Maracaibo. "I don't see why our people have to suffer so much," the archbishop lamented, pointing to the rapid spread of malnutrition, especially among children, and the shortages of many medicines.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15)
|Jan 6
|Cherokeepato
|3
|FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|mextex
|3
|MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16)
|Dec '16
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|4
|Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Cherokeelatortillera
|2
|Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ...
|Aug '16
|Wildchild
|2
|Bribery scandal darkens South American unity co... (May '10)
|Feb '16
|same goes up here
|2
|U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15)
|Feb '16
|embellished
|9
