Venezuela president renews crisis controls, snubs foes0 min ago

Caracas, Jan 16: Venezuela's leader Nicolas Maduro has angered his opponents by refusing to face them for his annual presidential address, fanning tensions as he renewed his emergency powers in a volatile crisis. His decision to give the speech in the pro-Maduro Supreme Court instead of the legislature aggravated a political standoff in the oil-exporting country.Delivering it inside the court building, he confirmed yesterday the depth of Venezuela's economic troubles.Maduro said income from the country's crucial oil exports plunged from more than USD 48 billion in 2008 to just USD 5.3 billion last year.That has meant less money to fund the social welfare model championed by Maduro and his late predecessor Hugo Chavez.

