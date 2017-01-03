Venezuela president names new economy...

Venezuela president names new economy czar, oil minister

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Wednesday named legislator Ramon Lobo as the country's new economy czar and tapped oil industry veteran Nelson Martinez, who has led U.S. owned refiner Citgo , to serve as oil minister. Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a meeting with ministers at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela December 17, 2016.

