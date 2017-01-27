Venezuela parliament rejects Russian 'interventionist communique'
Venezuela's opposition-controlled National Assembly legislature held a session in Petare, one of the world's largest slums, to reject an "interventionist communique" by Russia's Foreign Ministry. The Venezuelan opposition, consolidated in the Democratic Unity Roundtable coalition, on Thursday held what is being considered a historic session in the Mesuca Sports Complex within what is regarded as the largest slum in Latin America on the outskirts of Caracas.
