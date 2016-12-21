Venezuela military trafficking food a...

Venezuela military trafficking food as country goes hungry

" When hunger drew tens of thousands of Venezuelans to the streets last summer in protest, President Nicolas Maduro turned to the military to manage the country's diminished food supply, putting generals in charge of everything from butter to rice. But instead of fighting hunger, the military is making money from it, an Associated Press investigation shows.

