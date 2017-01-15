Venezuela holds "anti-imperialist" de...

Venezuela holds "anti-imperialist" defense drill

Military members participate in the Zamora 200 Anti-Imperialist Integral Action Exercise, in Caracas, capital of Venezuela, on Jan. 14, 2017. Venezuela on Friday started the two-day civil-military drill to strengthen its defenses against potential foreign threats.

