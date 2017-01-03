Venezuela helicopter crash survivors ...

Venezuela helicopter crash survivors rescued after six days

Read more: Newsday

Reports from Venezuela say search teams have found survivors in a military helicopter six days after it crashed in the country's Amazon region. Venezuela's El Nacional paper says that the military crew members were alive and will be transferred to the capital of Amazonas state, Puerto Ayacucho.

