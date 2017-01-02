Venezuela Government Said to Sell $5 ...

Venezuela Government Said to Sell $5 Billion of New Dollar Bonds an hour ago

Read more: Bloomberg

Venezuela's central government has issued new dollar debt for the first time in more than five years, selling $5 billion of the notes to state bank The bond, which was issued Dec. 29, matures in 2036 and has a coupon of 6.5 percent, according to data complied by Bloomberg. The government official, who wasn't authorized to discuss the issuance publicly, didn't provide additional details.

