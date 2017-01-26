Venezuela demands apology over Colomb...

Venezuela demands apology over Colombia VP's 'xenophobic' remarks

Friday Jan 27 Read more: Reuters

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government demanded an apology from Colombia on Friday for "xenophobic" remarks by its vice president, who used a derogatory term for Venezuelans while vowing foreigners would not benefit from social programs. Relations between the South American neighbors have been tense for decades, in part because waves of Colombians have sought refuge from five decades of civil war through emigration to Venezuela.

