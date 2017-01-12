Venezuela debuts new banknotes amid s...

Venezuela debuts new banknotes amid soaring inflation

Venezuelans are standing in long ATM lines to take out new, larger-denominated bills that President Nicolas Maduro hopes will help stabilize the crisis-wracked economy. Maduro last month said he was scrapping circulation of the most-used 100-bolivar note and replacing it with new bills ranging from 500 to 20,000 bolivars.

Chicago, IL

