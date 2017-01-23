Venezolana B732 at Caracas on Jan 23r...

Venezolana B732 at Caracas on Jan 23rd 2017, burst both nose tyres on landing

4 hrs ago Read more: AVHerald

A Venezolana Boeing 737-200, registration YV502T performing flight VN-224 from Maracaibo to Caracas , landed on Caracas' runway 10 but burst both nose gear tyres. The aircraft came to a stop on the runway on the rims of both nose wheels.

Chicago, IL

