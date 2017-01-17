UPDATE 1-Operations at Venezuelan oil terminal halted by spill -sources

Shipping operations at one of three docks of Venezuela's main crude exporting port were halted after an oil spill occurred while loading a vessel bound for India, union and shipping sources told Reuters on Tuesday. The spill, which happened over the weekend at Jose port's Eastern dock and whose size has not yet been disclosed, also affected other tankers close to the very large crude carrier Nave Quasar, chartered by India's Reliance Industries, the sources said.

