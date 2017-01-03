U.S. Treasury adds 7 people to counte...

U.S. Treasury adds 7 people to counter terrorism blacklist

Jan 9

Jan 9 The U.S. Treasury Department said on Monday it had added seven people to its list of those subject to its counter terrorism blacklist, including five from Russia and one each from Lebanon and Iran. In a statement, the department said its Office of Foreign Asset Control had added the seven men to its Specially Designated Nationals list.

Chicago, IL

