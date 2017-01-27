The Path of Unity: Address to CELAC C...

The Path of Unity: Address to CELAC Conference

At the Summit that gave life to this Community, in Caracas in 2011, we expressed the conviction that "unity and the political, economic, social and cultural integration of Latin America and the Caribbean constitute () a requirement for the region to successfully confront the challenges before us." Never has it been more necessary to effectively advance along the path of unity, recognizing that we have many common interests.

