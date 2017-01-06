Sony Classical Releases 2017 New Year's Concert with Vienna Philharmonic & Gustavo Dudamel

Sony Classical is pleased to announce the release of the recording of one of the world's most famous classical music events: the 2017 New Year's Concert with the Vienna Philharmonic under the direction of renowned Venezuelan-born conductor Gustavo Dudamel. On January 9, 2017, the live recording will be available exclusively at ArkivMusic.com and as a download through all major digital service providers.

