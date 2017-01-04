Priests in Venezuela reportedly instructed to give anti-Maduro homily

On New Year's Day, priests across Venezuela reportedly were instructed by Cardinal Jorge Urosa Savino, the archbishop of Caracas, to read a read a text during the homily encouraging parishioners to take a stand for democracy and not be intimidated by the socialist rule of Nicolas Maduro. Spanish newspaper ABC reported that the Vatican itself is encouraging the Catholic Church's involvement in Venezuela's acute financial and humanitarian crisis.

