Odebrecht pulls out of Panama canal bridge tender amid probe

Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht, under investigation for paying hundreds of millions in bribes across Latin America, withdrew its bid to build a bridge over the Panama canal, the president of the Central American nation said on Monday. A man walks past the corporate logo of Odebrecht in a construction site in Caracas, Venezuela January 26, 2017.

