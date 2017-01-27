New 'anti-coup squad' in Venezuela monitors, hunts opponents perceived as risk
Following on his predecessor's footsteps, President Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela dreams of coups-de-etats and how to prevent them. He started off the New Year with an announcement that may have raised concern anywhere but here, where Venezuelans are busy juggling every day with scarcity, hyperinflation and hunger.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15)
|Jan 6
|Cherokeepato
|3
|FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|mextex
|3
|MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16)
|Dec '16
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|4
|Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Cherokeelatortillera
|2
|Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ...
|Aug '16
|Wildchild
|2
|Bribery scandal darkens South American unity co... (May '10)
|Feb '16
|same goes up here
|2
|U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15)
|Feb '16
|embellished
|9
