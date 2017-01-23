Mother of Utahn imprisoned in Venezuela implores Trump
The family of Riverton native Josh Holt is hoping an appeal to new President Donald Trump will lead to government intervention to free him from a Venezuelan prison. Holt was arrested in June 2016 on allegations that he was hoarding weapons in his apartment in Caracas, Venezuela.
