Mother of Utahn imprisoned in Venezue...

Mother of Utahn imprisoned in Venezuela implores Trump

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

The family of Riverton native Josh Holt is hoping an appeal to new President Donald Trump will lead to government intervention to free him from a Venezuelan prison. Holt was arrested in June 2016 on allegations that he was hoarding weapons in his apartment in Caracas, Venezuela.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15) Jan 6 Cherokeepato 3
News FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14) Dec '16 mextex 3
News MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16) Dec '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 4
News Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16) Dec '16 Cherokeelatortillera 2
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... Aug '16 Wildchild 2
News Bribery scandal darkens South American unity co... (May '10) Feb '16 same goes up here 2
News U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15) Feb '16 embellished 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,345 • Total comments across all topics: 278,227,641

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC