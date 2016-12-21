Memo Morales, Venezuela pasodoble sin...

Memo Morales, Venezuela pasodoble singer, dies after new year show

21 hrs ago Read more: BBC News

Venezuelan singer Memo Morales, 79, has died after suffering a heart attack during a New Year's Eve concert in the Venezuelan capital, Caracas. Morales, who was popularly known as El Gitano Maracucho , became famous for singing songs with a Spanish flair, such as boleros and pasodobles.

