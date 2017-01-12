Meet Venezuela's new VP, a Hezbollah fan

Facing a parliamentary vote to oust him and a call for new elections, Venezuelan President NicolA s Maduro on Jan. 4 replaced Vice President AristA3bulo IstAoriz with regime loyalist Tareck El Aissami , the governor of Aragua State. El Aissami's appointment comes at a critical time for the embattled Bolivarian regime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.