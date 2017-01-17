Looters filmed stealing cash from car crash scene
Heartless looters are filmed stealing cash and belongings from the victims of a car crash as two dead bodies lie in the road Sickening footage has emerged of passersby stopping at the scene of a fatal car accident - but instead of helping the victims they grabbed at the cash scattered across the road. A witness used her phone to film the crowd stooping to collect piles of banknotes strewn over the tarmac at the scene of the collision, on a motorway linking the Venezuelan cities of San Felix and Upata.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15)
|Jan 6
|Cherokeepato
|3
|FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|mextex
|3
|MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16)
|Dec '16
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|4
|Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Cherokeelatortillera
|2
|Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ...
|Aug '16
|Wildchild
|2
|Bribery scandal darkens South American unity co... (May '10)
|Feb '16
|same goes up here
|2
|U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15)
|Feb '16
|embellished
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC