Looters filmed stealing cash from car crash scene

Heartless looters are filmed stealing cash and belongings from the victims of a car crash as two dead bodies lie in the road Sickening footage has emerged of passersby stopping at the scene of a fatal car accident - but instead of helping the victims they grabbed at the cash scattered across the road. A witness used her phone to film the crowd stooping to collect piles of banknotes strewn over the tarmac at the scene of the collision, on a motorway linking the Venezuelan cities of San Felix and Upata.

