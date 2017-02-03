'Justice has finally been done'
"Justice has finally been done," the leader of a group of nine Venezuelan Jews told The Jerusalem Post after a solution was reached over their rejected aliya applications on Tuesday. A stormy, highly charged debate held by the Knesset Committee for Immigration, Absorption and Diaspora Affairs resulted in a compromise to bring the group to Israel, after the Interior Ministry said the applicants did not meet the requirements for converts to make aliya due to a lack of affiliation with a recognized Jewish community prior to their conversions.
