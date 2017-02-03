'Justice has finally been done'

'Justice has finally been done'

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: Jerusalem Post

"Justice has finally been done," the leader of a group of nine Venezuelan Jews told The Jerusalem Post after a solution was reached over their rejected aliya applications on Tuesday. A stormy, highly charged debate held by the Knesset Committee for Immigration, Absorption and Diaspora Affairs resulted in a compromise to bring the group to Israel, after the Interior Ministry said the applicants did not meet the requirements for converts to make aliya due to a lack of affiliation with a recognized Jewish community prior to their conversions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15) Jan 6 Cherokeepato 3
News FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14) Dec '16 mextex 3
News MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16) Dec '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 4
News Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16) Dec '16 Cherokeelatortillera 2
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... Aug '16 Wildchild 2
News Bribery scandal darkens South American unity co... (May '10) Feb '16 same goes up here 2
News U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15) Feb '16 embellished 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,202 • Total comments across all topics: 278,542,140

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC