Israel Denies Allyah to Jewish Converts From Venezuela

A cohort of nine Venezuelan Jewish converts had their request to make aliyah denied by Israel's Interior Ministry, which claimed their engagement in Jewish communal life has not been sufficient. The nine applicants, all indigenous Venezuelans who belong to three families, converted to Judaism in 2014 under the auspices of a Conservative rabbinical court.

Chicago, IL

