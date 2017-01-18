Hyperinflation renders Venezuela a nation of broke millionaires

A bank teller counts bolivar banknotes at a Banco de Venezuela branch in Caracas, Venezuela January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello - RTSVRHG Amid rampant inflation, widespread shortages of everything from toilet paper to medicine and a failing economy, the Venezuelan government recently introduced three new bank notes into the market ranging from 500 to 20,000 bolivars.

