Greek consumer prices rise in December, led by alcohol, transport costs

ATHENS, Jan 11 Greece's annual EU-harmonised inflation rate turned positive in December after a negative reading in the previous month, statistics service data showed on Wednesday. The reading in December was 0.3 percent from -0.2 percent in November.

Chicago, IL

