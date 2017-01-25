Four Bitcoin Miners Arrested in Venez...

Four Bitcoin Miners Arrested in Venezuela

Federal police in Venezuela today arrested four bitcoin miners in the town of Charallave. Three men and one women were accused of "electricity theft" and "internet fraud."

