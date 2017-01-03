'Food a better business than drugs': Venezuela military...

'Food a better business than drugs': ...

When widespread hunger drew tens of thousands of people to the streets in protest last summer, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro turned to the military to manage the country's diminished food supply, putting generals in charge of everything from butter to rice. In the middle of the night, he would travel to an illegal market run by the military to buy pallets of corn flour - at 100 times the government-set price.

Chicago, IL

