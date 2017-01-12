Exclusive: Venezuela's PDVSA sees 201...

Exclusive: Venezuela's PDVSA sees 2017 oil output stuck near historic lows - document

Venezuelan state energy company PDVSA projects oil production will remain near 23-year lows in 2017, an internal document shows, suggesting more hardship ahead for the crisis-wrought OPEC member country. The logo of the Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA is seen at a gas station in Caracas, Venezuela January 11, 2017.

Chicago, IL

