Ecuador gets US$2.25bn in orders for tap of 2026 bond

Ecuador set price guidance Tuesday of 9.25% area on a reopening of its 9.65% 2026 bond after receiving more than US$2.25bn in orders, a source with knowledge of the situation told IFR. The deal, expected to price later Tuesday via sole lead manager Citigroup, is the oil exporting nation's second foray in the international bond markets in just over a month.

