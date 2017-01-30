Earth's Magnetic Field May Be About T...

Earth's Magnetic Field May Be About To Reverse, Devastating Humanity

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Daily Caller

People burn a tyre as they block a road in protest after a large blackout affected five states in Venezuela, in the western city of Maracaibo June 11, 2011. Widespread blackouts have become a major issue ahead of the 2012 presidential vote when President Hugo Chavez hopes to win re-election, both by creating widespread public aggravation and potentially hindering a fragile economic recovery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15) Jan 6 Cherokeepato 3
News FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14) Dec '16 mextex 3
News MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16) Dec '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 4
News Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16) Dec '16 Cherokeelatortillera 2
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... Aug '16 Wildchild 2
News Bribery scandal darkens South American unity co... (May '10) Feb '16 same goes up here 2
News U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15) Feb '16 embellished 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,383 • Total comments across all topics: 278,447,164

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC