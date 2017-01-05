Devendra Banhart to Make South Florida Concert Debut at North Beach Bandshell
Alt-folk icon Devendra Banhart makes his South Florida concert debut on Saturday Febraury 25th at the North Beach Bandshell in Miami Beach in support of his new release, Ape in Pink Marble, on Nonesuch Records. Tickets have just gone on sale, and are selling quickly.
