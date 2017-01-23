Currency War. IMF Involved

Currency War. IMF Involved

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Seeking Alpha

Primarily we must know that Venezuela changed its currency from the Bolivar to the Bolivar Fuerte effective date January 1st, 2008 , so that 1,000 Bs turned into 1 BsF. This was done because the Bolivar had fetched sky-high levels of 4,254.11 Bs/$ in the black market, also known as parallel market, so that the exchange rate converted overnight to 4.2 BsF/$ at the time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15) Jan 6 Cherokeepato 3
News FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14) Dec '16 mextex 3
News MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16) Dec '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 4
News Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16) Dec '16 Cherokeelatortillera 2
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... Aug '16 Wildchild 2
News Bribery scandal darkens South American unity co... (May '10) Feb '16 same goes up here 2
News U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15) Feb '16 embellished 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,163 • Total comments across all topics: 278,233,052

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC