Currency War. IMF Involved

Primarily we must know that Venezuela changed its currency from the Bolivar to the Bolivar Fuerte effective date January 1st, 2008 , so that 1,000 Bs turned into 1 BsF. This was done because the Bolivar had fetched sky-high levels of 4,254.11 Bs/$ in the black market, also known as parallel market, so that the exchange rate converted overnight to 4.2 BsF/$ at the time.

