Confrontational Party on Front Line of Venezuelan Political War
Visitors to the headquarters of Venezuela's Popular Will party are greeted by large photos of global political heroes, from Nelson Mandela to Mahatma Gandhi. The intended message is clear: Like other revered opponents of repression, Popular Will is leading the fight against tyranny in socialist-ruled Venezuela, and suffering the most for that.
