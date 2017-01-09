Colombian gov't, ELN rebels to restar...

Colombian gov't, ELN rebels to restart talks Jan. 12

8 hrs ago

Colombia's government and National Liberation Army guerrilla group will meet on Thursday "to restart talks" towards an eventual peace agreement, local media reported on Sunday. The talks "will restart Jan. 12 in Quito , after they were postponed until the end of October on the request of the rebels," the Caracol News website said, citing a government official.

Chicago, IL

