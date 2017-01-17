Clemency for Puerto Rican nationalist raises question about jailed Venezuelan politician

In 2015, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro made a deal he probably doesn't want to keep: He said he might free jailed political activist Leopoldo Lopez if the United States would free Puerto Rican nationalist Oscar Lopez Rivera. Maduro "should keep his word and release Leopoldo Lopez," Juan Carlos Gutierrez, the jailed Venezuelan's lawyer, told Union Radio in Caracas on Thursday.

