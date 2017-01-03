China December producer prices rise 5...

China December producer prices rise 5.5 pct on-year, topping forecasts

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Jan 10 China's consumer inflation eased to 2.1 percent year-on-year in December, less than market expectations. Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted the consumer price index would rise 2.3 percent, the same pace as in the previous month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15) Jan 6 Cherokeepato 3
News FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14) Dec '16 mextex 3
News MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16) Dec '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 4
News Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16) Dec '16 Cherokeelatortillera 2
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... Aug '16 Wildchild 2
News Bribery scandal darkens South American unity co... (May '10) Feb '16 same goes up here 2
News U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15) Feb '16 embellished 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,191 • Total comments across all topics: 277,794,142

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC