Cardinal laments Venezuelaa s a socialist totalitarianisma
In his new year's message, Cardinal Jorge Urosa Savino of Caracas lamented the serious shortage of food and medicine in Venezuela, which he linked to "the socialist totalitarianism that gives the State total control of the economy. Never before have we had to search for food in the trash!" Joined by his auxiliary bishops, the prelate called for the release of political prisoners and the fostering of a culture of nonviolence.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14)
|Dec 7
|mextex
|3
|MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16)
|Dec '16
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|4
|Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Cherokeelatortillera
|2
|Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ...
|Aug '16
|Wildchild
|2
|Bribery scandal darkens South American unity co... (May '10)
|Feb '16
|same goes up here
|2
|U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15)
|Feb '16
|embellished
|9
|White House sanctions Venezuela for rights abus... (Apr '15)
|Feb '16
|langham science d...
|3
