Cardinal laments Venezuelaa s a socialist totalitarianisma

4 hrs ago

In his new year's message, Cardinal Jorge Urosa Savino of Caracas lamented the serious shortage of food and medicine in Venezuela, which he linked to "the socialist totalitarianism that gives the State total control of the economy. Never before have we had to search for food in the trash!" Joined by his auxiliary bishops, the prelate called for the release of political prisoners and the fostering of a culture of nonviolence.

Chicago, IL

