Weaker commodity prices neutralised leads from Wall Street overnight. * Says it changed CEO of the company to Oh Hwa Gyung from Lee Yoon Jung due to Lee Yoon Jung's resignation, effective Jan. 3 CARACAS, Jan 3 Venezuela confirmed on Tuesday a new $5 billion issue of dollar-denominated bonds maturing in 2036, but gave no more explanation for the unorthodox nature of its first sovereign issue since 2011.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.