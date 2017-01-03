BRIEF-China Aoyuan Property proposes ...

BRIEF-China Aoyuan Property proposes to conduct international offering of US dollar senior notes

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Reuters

Weaker commodity prices neutralised leads from Wall Street overnight. * Says it changed CEO of the company to Oh Hwa Gyung from Lee Yoon Jung due to Lee Yoon Jung's resignation, effective Jan. 3 CARACAS, Jan 3 Venezuela confirmed on Tuesday a new $5 billion issue of dollar-denominated bonds maturing in 2036, but gave no more explanation for the unorthodox nature of its first sovereign issue since 2011.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14) Dec 7 mextex 3
News MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16) Dec 5 WE JUST DONT CARE 4
News Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16) Dec '16 Cherokeelatortillera 2
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... Aug '16 Wildchild 2
News Bribery scandal darkens South American unity co... (May '10) Feb '16 same goes up here 2
News U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15) Feb '16 embellished 9
News White House sanctions Venezuela for rights abus... (Apr '15) Feb '16 langham science d... 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,550 • Total comments across all topics: 277,612,997

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC