BRIEF-Ameris Bancorp announces 2016 financial results

Jan 20 AT&T Inc, the largest U.S. pay TV operator and No.2 U.S. wireless carrier, said it will record a pre-tax loss of about $1 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31. ACCRA, Jan 20 Ghana's new government plans to review its $918 million programme with the International Monetary Fund because it may need more money for its spending plans, a minister-designate said on Friday. CARACAS, Jan 20 Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA's consolidated financial debt fell 6 percent in 2016 compared with the previous year to reach $41 billion, the company said on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.