Brazil feeling the fallout of neighbour's crisis

16 hrs ago

A youth uses his pillow as a bag to collect rice from the pavement that shook loose from a food cargo truck in Puerto Cabello, Venezuela. Photo / AP As throngs of Venezuelans trek to Brazil in search of food and medicine, hospitals along Brazil's sparsely populated northern border are struggling to pick up the pieces of Venezuela's failing health-care system.

