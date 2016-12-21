Biz Buzz: Jan. 1, 2017

Biz Buzz: Jan. 1, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

The building that has housed Bassett Home Furnishings , 325 W. Gunnison Ave., for more than a decade is getting a major face-lift, but the custom furniture retailer is still open for business through the major renovation project. Driving by the outside of the building - with stretched swaths of construction plastic and temporary walls of scaffolding - it would be hard to tell it's business as usual inside at the furniture design studio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14) Dec 7 mextex 3
News MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16) Dec 5 WE JUST DONT CARE 4
News Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16) Dec 4 Cherokeelatortillera 2
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... Aug '16 Wildchild 2
News Bribery scandal darkens South American unity co... (May '10) Feb '16 same goes up here 2
News U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15) Feb '16 embellished 9
News White House sanctions Venezuela for rights abus... (Apr '15) Feb '16 langham science d... 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Gunman
  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,428 • Total comments across all topics: 277,508,728

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC