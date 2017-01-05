As socialist Venezuela collapses, soc...

As socialist Venezuela collapses, socialist Bolivia thrives. Here's why.

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

An Aymara woman walks past a mural that reads in Spanish "Tell Bolivia Yes," in favor of President Evo Morales, in El Alto, Bolivia, in February, days before a referendum on whether to amend the constitution so that Morales could run in 2019 for a fourth consecutive term. Venezuela's economy is a catastrophe of Dickensian proportions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14) Dec 7 mextex 3
News MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16) Dec '16 WE JUST DONT CARE 4
News Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16) Dec '16 Cherokeelatortillera 2
News Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ... Aug '16 Wildchild 2
News Bribery scandal darkens South American unity co... (May '10) Feb '16 same goes up here 2
News U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15) Feb '16 embellished 9
News White House sanctions Venezuela for rights abus... (Apr '15) Feb '16 langham science d... 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Gunman
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,097 • Total comments across all topics: 277,661,986

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC