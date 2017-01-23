'Alternative facts'? Journalists from Venezuela to Turkey have 'seen this movie before'
For watchdogs in countries that have slid away from democracy, the false claims and attacks on journalists by Donald Trump and his advisers are no laughing matter. The White House press secretary, Sean Spicer, made false claims about the size of the crowd for Donald Trump's inauguration.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15)
|Jan 6
|Cherokeepato
|3
|FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|mextex
|3
|MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16)
|Dec '16
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|4
|Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Cherokeelatortillera
|2
|Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ...
|Aug '16
|Wildchild
|2
|Bribery scandal darkens South American unity co... (May '10)
|Feb '16
|same goes up here
|2
|U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15)
|Feb '16
|embellished
|9
