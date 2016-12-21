A vision of 2017
While Diosdado Cabello was scheming to dismiss once and for all the National Assembly, on January 3 while on a flight to Punto Fijo a plane mechanical problem forced him into emergency landing in CuraA§ao. During the protocolar routine registry of the plane weapons and money were found, forcing CuraA§ao gouvernement to hold Cabello in the island and giving time to the US to officially demand extradition on January 5, with a duly request to the Netherlands.
