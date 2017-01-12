A place to build a home
He spent his childhood bouncing around Central and South American countries with his father, Paul Arsenault, who worked with the U.S. Department of State. 'About every two or three years we'd move again, so all those friendships you make during that time of your life evaporate,' Arsenault said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial News & Daily Record.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15)
|Jan 6
|Cherokeepato
|3
|FEATURE-Venezuela's poor sour on Maduro as pric... (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|mextex
|3
|MP Clement in Caracas as deputy chair of intern... (May '16)
|Dec '16
|WE JUST DONT CARE
|4
|Cats becoming food in Venezuela (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Cherokeelatortillera
|2
|Colombia to deport 33 Venezuelans after border ...
|Aug '16
|Wildchild
|2
|Bribery scandal darkens South American unity co... (May '10)
|Feb '16
|same goes up here
|2
|U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15)
|Feb '16
|embellished
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC